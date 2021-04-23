From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Zamfara state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has directed the immediate closure of four major markets in its bid to crush the activities of bandits in the state.

A statement by the state Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Magaji Dosara said the action follows the Wednesday’s deadly attacks by bandits on communities in Magami Ward of Gusau local government area of the state.

Dosara said the four markets which are to remained closed till further notice are Magami Market and Wanke Market both in Gusau Local Government, Dansadau Market in Maru Local Government and Dauran Market in Zurmi Local Government. He said security agencies are directed to ensure strict compliance and also deal, ruthlessly, with anyone found violating law and order within and around the affected markets.

“Governor Bello Mohammed Matawallen Maradun is deeply saddened by Wednesday’s attacks on some communities in Magami District of Gusau Local Government Area of the state.

“The government noted with dismay, the callous act of terrorism mated to innocent people carrying out their legitimate businesses in search of food for their respective families.

“The government, therefore, condemned the act of terrorism targeted at law-abiding citizens who have been contributing to the development of the state in particular and the country in general.

“The government disturbed by the senseless killings, maiming and general destruction of lives and property of the mostly farming communities had already condoled with the families of the victims of the dastardly act of the callous.

“The government regretted that the evil act happened when the government is making every effort to ensure full return of peace and security in the state.

“The government, therefore, ordered the immediate stock-taking of the damages inflicted on the affected communities to provide the needed support and assistance for the families of the victims,” he said.