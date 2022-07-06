Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara says he will continue to give all necessary assistance in terms of logistics and support to all security agencies in the state in order to achieve success in the fight against criminality.

Matawalle gave the assurance at the passing out parade of 118 personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defiance Corps (NSCDC), in Gusau on Tuesday.

The governor was represented by the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, retired DIG Mamman Tsafe.

He appreciated the Federal Government for recruiting more security personnel to confront the security challenges across the country.

“The current administration will continue to take measures to ensure Zamfara is no longer a pond of death of innocent lives, but only a paradise for legitimate living.

“I must appreciate the presidential directive for the massive recruitment which is aimed at meeting the manpower of the security agencies needed to competently fight terrorism to an end.

“This shows that the government at the center is disturbed with the kind of security challenges the country is facing,” Matawalle added.

In his remarks, the NSCDC Commandant in Zamfara, Mr Athanasius Sparks, called for synergy among all security agencies in addressing the security challenges.

He challenged the new personnel to maintain high level of discipline, imbibe good working ethics and be ambassador of the corps in the society.

“Be informed, therefore, that no form of indolence and malpractices will be tolerated in the course of your official duties”, he added. (NAN)