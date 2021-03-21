From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Zamfara state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle on Sunday publicly took an oath that if he knows anything about the banditry activities in the state, Allah should take his life immediately.

Matawalle who was speaking at the Government House Gusau shortly after being turbaned as ‘Khadimul Qur’an by the Centre for Qur’anic Reciters, Nigeria who where in the state for the National Conference on Importance of Prayers in Resolving Nigeria’s Intractable problem.

The governor said he knows nothing and knows nobody who is propelling the crises which he described as barbaric and anti development.

He said If he knows anything or know anybody fueling acts of banditry, Allah should take his life.

“I swear with the Holy Qur’an that if I know or if I am part of or I know anybody who are coordinating this or with my hands or any of my family may Allah not spear me for a second.

“I dare all people of Zamfara state right from our father, General Ali Gusau, former governor Yarima and all other political leaders right from 1999 to date to come out and also take public oath if they know nothing about banditry in the state.

“From there we shall know the culprits, we shall know who are behind this banditry activities ,” he said.

Matawalle also instructed all members of his cabinet and traditional rulers to follow suit by taking the oath.

He called on the Qur’anic Reciters to continue to pray to Allah to expose those behind and those sponsoring the acts of banditry in the state and county.