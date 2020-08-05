Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has tasked traditional rulers to redouble their information gathering to assist security agencies in the fight against banditry and other nefarious activities in the state.

Matawalle charge while receiving people of Shinkafi, Zurmi, Kaura Namoda, Birnin Magaji and Tsafe Emirates Councils led by the Emirs when they paid him Sallah Homage at his Gusau residence.

The governor said the royal fathers who he said are very close to the people stands at a better position to get accurate information that will go a long way in helping security agents to end banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other negative activities in the state, north west and the country.

Matawalle described information and intelligence sharing as pivotal in winning and ending security challenges facing the region and the country at large.

“You as the royal fathers stand at a better position to provide accurate and reliable intelligence because you interact with the locals directly and must have the full knowledge of your people’s characters and their businesses,” he said.

Matawalle reiterated the determination of his administration to always protect the lives and property of the citizens of the state.

The governor appreciated the support and the cooperation of the royal fathers especially in the government’s initiated peace process which is yielding positive results such as the opening of major roads and markets that were not accessible prior to the coming of his administration.

Earlier in their separate speeches, the Emirs of Shinkafi, Zurmi, Kaura Namoda, Birnin Magaji and Tsafe commended governor Matawalle’s efforts at restoring peace and stability through his constant calls for unity, loyalty and discipline among people of the state.

The royal fathers assured of their continued support and cooperation to all the administration’s policies and programmes.