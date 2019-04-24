Molly Kilete, Abuja and Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has claimed responbility for the death of 10 bandits in Sububu Forest, Zamfara State.

It also disclosed that its Air Task Force (ATF), has also destroyed the bandits’ operational base.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola who made this known in a statement, explained that “the Air Task Force (ATF) for Operation Diran Mikiya has neutralised no fewer than 10 armed bandits at Sububu Forest area in Zamfara State.”

He said this was achieved on Monday, while the ATF was responding to a request for close air support by ground troops of Sector 7 Area of Responsibility of Operation Sharan Daji, after running into the armed bandits in Shinkafi Local Government Area.

“Accordingly, the ATF dispatched two Alpha Jets and an attack helicopter to provide the needed support and also conduct armed reconnaissance over identified locations in Shinkafi as well as Sububu and Dumburum forests and environs.

“At Sububu Forest, one of the Alpha Jets spotted a group of armed bandits, who fired at the aircraft with their rifles, whilst running for cover. The Alpha Jet engaged the bandits, neutralising no fewer than 10 of them while others escaped with injuries.

“The NAF, working in consonance with surface forces and other security agencies, will sustain its operations to flush the bandits out of the Northwest of the country”.

Also, in another development, Kebbi State Police Command, yesterday, noted that, with the intelligence at its disposal, ongoing onslaught on bandits in Sokoto- Zamfara states and Niger Republic borders have been threatening the peaceful nature of Kebbi State.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Muhammad Danjuma confirmed this during the official launch of Operation Puff Adder in Birnin-Kebbi.

He said the concerted efforts of security agencies had forced bandits to flee into towns and villages in Kebbi State.

“Intelligence at our disposal in the command has shown that, the peaceful nature of the state is being threatened due to the ongoing same Operation Puff Adder at Zamfara/Sokoto and Niger Republic borders.

“These concerted efforts of the security agencies in these states, force the bandits to flee and infiltrate into the villages in Arewa, Fakai, Jega, Maiyama, Koko, Suru and Danko/Wasagu local government areas of Kebbi State.

He urged residents along the mining areas to be vigilant on the activities of illegal miners who have been displaced by Federal Government around the Nort-West states.