Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday launched “Operation NA ZO” to specifically address the menace of banditry in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area ( LGA) of Kaduna State.

The operation, which was accompanied with simulation exercise, was the first of its kind in Birnin Gwari since bandits who hide inside Kamuku forest, which links Kaduna, Katsina, Niger and Zamfara, took over the area and paralysed its economic activities for over a long period of time.

Launching the operation in Kamuku forest, the Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, said, the operation was in line with his vision for the armed forces of Nigeria to ensure a well-motivated, trained and equipped Armed Forces that were responsive to national security commitments.

According to him, the Defense Headquarters has facilitated conditions necessary for the services to operate which has helped in services’ effectiveness towards curtailing the myriad of security challenges bedevilling the country presently.

“This resolve is hinged on one of the drivers of the key drivers of the CAS Vision. That is, human capacity development through robust and result oriented training for enhanced professional performance.

“The essence of the training and exercises he said, was to achieve greater success in combat operations. In this regard, the Nigerian Air Force has set the trail by ensuring that its personnel are engaged in exercises that evolve lessons, tactics and doctrine in the conduct of Counter Terrorism Operations.

“As a Service vested with the enviable role of protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria by air, the timing of this event is apt as it affords the NAF the opportunity to assess the physical and combat readiness of its personnel with a view to making some adjustments and changes where necessary.