Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Citizens of Niger State on Tuesday took their cry to President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him to look for a holistic approach to tackle insecurity, which they say has assumed alarming dimensions.

President Buhari had ordered airstrikes against bandits, kidnappers, and cattle rustlers that have been attacking remote communities around Dogon Gona forest in Niger State.

The eminent citizens led by the state governor, Sani Bello, met behind closed doors with President Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, on a courtesy visit.

Briefing State House Correspondents after the meeting, a member of the delegation and Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, said that one of the new challenges in the state was the renewed banditry attacks.

According to him, the security architecture of the country had completely collapsed, adding that there was the need to restructure in line with the current challenges.

The eminent citizens also pleaded with the president to address the issue of road infrastructure in the state, raising concerns that the federal roads in the state linking the South to the North have collapsed.