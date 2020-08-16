John Adams, Minna

The Niger State Governor has assured citizens of the state that no stone is left unturned to ensure the war against armed bandits and other form of criminalities in the state is won.

The Governor stated this when he commiserated with the families of the victims of the bandits attack on Ukuru village in Mariga Local Government area of the State where no fewer than 15 young men, ages between 16 and 20 were killed by armed men suspected to be bandits.

Governor Sani Bello said there is no doubt that the armed bandits have declared a total war against armless citizens of the state, “and as a responsible government, we will not fold our hands and watch innocent people being killed and others rendered homeless”.

Governor Sani Bello in a statement in Minna by his Chief Press Secretary Mrs Mary Noel Berje said “though tackling insecurity as it has to do with banditry, falls within the purview of all levels of government, the state government has invested heavily in the fight against insecurity by supporting the federal government’s efforts”.

The statement further added that “Besides the numerous steps, including boosting the morale of the security agents on the frontline, the killings still continue almost on a daily bases.

“The Governor has collaborated effectively with the President and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari, and other security agencies saddled with the responsibility of maintaining the internal security of Nigeria all in an efforts to bring an end to this challenge”.

On the killing of the 15 innocent youths and injuring of 20 other on Wednesday at Ukuru village in Mariga local government area, Governor said his heart bleeds for the dead, but assured that it is not a hopeless case yet as his administration in conjuction with the federal government and security agencies continues to fine-tune strategies for combating the menace.

He disclosed that with the recent procurement of fighter helicopters and other sophisticated weapons by Federal Government, the war against banditry and other forms of security threat in the country will soon witness renewed vigour.

He urged the people to be vigilant and report suspicious movement or activities of those alien to their environment and communities to the security agencies for prompt action.

Governor Sani-Bello in desperate search for peace and normalcy in the troubled areas in the state, had earlier this week embarked on inspection tour of Super Camp 4 Operation Sahel Sanity, in Faskari, Katsina State where he called for the establishment of a special military camp in the state as the way out of the unending bandits onslaught on the people.