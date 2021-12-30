From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A civil society organisation known as Mothers for United Nigeria (MUN) has appealed to Nigerians to always provide useful information to the security personnel that would lead to the arrest of bandits or foil attempted mayhem.

Its Publicity Secretary, Salamatu Adebayo, in a statement claimed that in 2021, the military tried its best in tackling insurgency in the Northeast, and stated that the Christmas season in the region was marked with less security tension.

Adebayo further tasked mothers to dissuade their children from joining or hobnobbing with criminal gangs

Aside from hailing the tenacity of the Nigerian Armed Forces and praying for their safety in 2022 and beyond, she commended the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association, DEPOWA led Vickie Irabor for the various schemes initiated to put smiles on the face of families of military personnel and the less privileged.

‘The year 2021 has been full of challenges, but the Armed Forces of Nigeria have stood their ground refusing to be intimidated.

‘We note that the criminal and insurgent groups have suffered more in the outgoing year as several of them have lost their lives.

‘We, therefore, appeal to mother’s to prevail on their husbands and children on the need to desist from having anything to do with the enemies of the country as the AFN will come after them.

‘We, MUN, are convinced that the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the leadership of Gen. LEO Irabor is on the right track to make the country safe for all.

‘We cannot overemphasize the Noble role of DEPOWA in 2021. The group has continued to make us women, especially widows of late heroes, families of serving personnel and other less privileged Nigerians to smile.

‘We urge women and all Nigerians to support and cooperate with the AFN in 2022 and beyond to make our country safer,’ she submitted.