John Adams, Minna

Governors of Northwest and North central rose from an emergency meeting on Wednesday in Kaduna with a firm resolved to jointly tackle the security challenges in the regions which they said, has made lives meaningless to the people.

To achieve this, the governors have agreed to jointly fund security operations aimed at conclusively addressing the challenges from criminal elements.

The meeting which was conveyed by the governors to review the security situation in their states and to agree on joint responses to the corona virus pandemic, had in attendance, Governors Aminu Bello Masari Katsina, Atiku Bagudu, Kebbi, Abubakar Badaru Jigawa, host governor Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna, Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto, Bello Matawalle ,Zamfara,and Deputy Governor, Nasiru Gawuna ,who represented Kano State.

While Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, who is the Chairman of North Central governors forum was present at the meeting from north central, Governor of Kwara State, joined the meeting through telephone conversation .

The meeting, which was presided by the chairman of the Northwest Governors’ Forum, Aminu Bello Masari, was also attended by the Secretaries of the affected government (SSGs), their Special Advisers and commissioners responsible for security matters.

Before the meeting started, governors had received briefings from heads of security agencies, in the zones which includes, Major-General A. Agundu, Commander, Operation Safe Haven, Major-Gen. F.I. Yahaya, GOC 1 Division, AVM, M.I. Mukhtar, AOC Air Training Command), Rear Admiral T. Pani Commandant, Nigerian Navy School of Armaments, and other senior military officers.