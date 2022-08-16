By Sunday Ani and Chukwudi Nweje

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has said that banditry in the state was politically contrived by those who practice politics of bitterness even as he noted that the scourge is not limited to Imo State because it is ravaging all parts of the country.

Gov Uzodinma, who made the declaration yesterday during a monitored live broadcast on Channels Television, attributed the cause of insecurity in the state to politicians who have not been able to manage defeat in the last election in the state.

He also noted that the state has risen up to the security challenge by embarking on both kinetic and non-kinetic approach to deal with the situation. “In Imo State, the peculiarity is politics of bitterness; politicians who have not been able to manage defeat in the last election are the ones behind the insecurity in the state but we are close to getting solutions to banditry and other crimes in Imo State,” he said.

He noted that whether they are called the unknown gunmen or bandits, the major point is that people are killing killed, property destroyed and violence encouraged. “The good news is that we have risen to the occasion and we are getting to terms with the reality of the moment and very soon, investigations would be concluded and everybody will know the truth,” he said.