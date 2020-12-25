The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, has extended of OP SAHEL SANITY from December to March 2021. The extension is to enable troops completely flush out remnants of bandits terrorizing people of the North West zone.

He charged officers and soldiers in the operational area to remain in war mood as they have always been to rid the zone of banditry activities.

The COAS at the Nigerian Army Special Super Camp 4, Faskari, Katsina State, said: “There is the need for you to put more efforts to rout banditry in the zone”, urging them to cultivate the habit of credible intelligence gathering to enable them be ahead of the criminals and deny them freedom of action:

“You must remain in war mood, increase your intelligence gathering capabilities and redouble your operational activities particularly during the Yuletide and New Year periods and even beyond.”

He commended them for the rescue of students of Government Secondary School, Kankara and Hizburamiyya Islamiyya students in Dandume Local Government recently. He told them to remain committed and continue “the onslaught on the bandits until normalcy is restored.”

Army to distribute 6,400 books to command schools

The Nigerian Army is set to distribute 6,400, books to all its 42 command secondary schools.

The book, authored by Brain Uche Onu, is aimed at educating and inspiring courage in children and changing the negative perception of barrack boys who are generally believed to being notorious by teaching them good morals from early age.

Titled “Little Buratai the Biu Boy Warrior”, the author said he was inspired by the leadership style of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai.

Receiving the book on behalf of the COAS, the Chief of Civil Military Relations Maj-Gen. Bature Buratai, said the book would go a long way to inspire young minds to optimise their potential.

He noted the premium placed on the welfare of army personnel and their wards by the COAS, promising that the Nigerian Army would continue to create awareness about its constitutional role for better relations with the civil populace.

New OSMA president decorated

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, has decorated the new president of the Organization of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA), Brig-Gen Maikano Abdullahi, with his staff of office.

He was decorated at the just concluded Chief Of Army Staff Training Conference, after beating three other contestants from Algeria, Kenya and Guinea. Buratai urged him not to let the Nigerian Army and the country down.

He promised that his tenure would see to the promotion of military sports in Nigeria and globally: “I will ensure the continent is adequately represented in all CISM sporting events and World General Assemblies.”

Abdulahi who is also, Vice President, International Military Sports Council (IMSC), promised to promote sports and encourage good sporting relationship among the 51 African countries.

OSMA is a continental representation of IMSC made up of the Armed Forces of African member countries.

Buratai inducts artillery guns, inaugurates new army school headquarters

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has in Kachia, Kaduna State, inspected and inducted new artillery guns and equipment to be deployed for operations in the North-East.

He also inaugurated the new headquarters complex for the Nigerian Army School of Artillery (NASA) and inspected projects in the school and the barracks community.

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Defence procured the new artillery guns and equipment.

The guns are field artillery pieces and some of the equipment are vehicle ultra-light carriage for artillery and self propelled light gun series whose identity and specification is not to be published for security reasons.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Brig-Gen Sagir Musa, said: “One of the COAS main priorities is to ensuring a conducive working environment for officers and soldiers of Nigerian Army.

“It was in this vein the COAS commissioned the ultra modern Nigerian Army School of Artillery Headquarters here in Kachia. Giving the quality of works done, that singular act is commendable and will help in enhancing productivity of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army School of Artillery.

The new artillery guns would be inducted into the North East Theatre of Operation Lafiya Dole.”

