Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Over 200 kidnapped persons in various parts of Zamfara State have been released by their abductors following the peace and reconciliation initiative of the state government.

This was disclosed by the Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, Barrister Usman Nagogo today during a press briefing at the police command headquarters in Gusau.

Nagogo said through persuasion and dialogue, over 200 victims of kidnapping were rescued from the bandits and other militia groups in the state.

“It will be naive for us to say that the attacks have stopped by 100 percent in Zamfara State. Banditry in the state has been going on for over ten years, but in a space of three weeks the attacks were reduced to the barest minimum,” he said.