From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Sheikh Abubakar Giro Argungu, a renowned Islamic scholar from Kebbi State, has urged Nigerians to pray fervently for God’s intervention to end banditry and other security challenges facing the nation.

This, he said, was in the interest of peace, unity and the overall development of the country.

Giro made the call in Umaisha, Toto LGA of Nasarawa State while preaching at an event in honour of the wedding of the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alh. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi and his third wife, Rukaiyat Mohammed.

He said that if Nigerians pray fervently for God’s intervention, it will not only end banditry but will also promote peace, unity and speedy development of the nation.

The Islamic scholar has also advised against corruption, saying that 85 per cent of Nigerians are not sincere to themselves while calling for attitudinal change among citizens to build an egalitarian society.

“Corruption is too bad in Nigeria. We must stop corruption for the country to move forward.

“Informants are also responsible for increasing banditry in the country. There are bad boys in the town who are giving information to bandits.

“They are the ones revealing secrets to bandits about people around them for personal gains,” he said.

Giro also urged Nigerians to show love to one another for the progress of the country.

The sheikh urged the couple to be patient with each other for the progress of their family.

“Marriage is about patient, tolerance, understanding and love. So I told Mr Speaker to embrace these virtues”

“He needs to be patient with his wives and trust God for the progress and development of his family” He added.

The Islamic scholar further urged Nigerians to trust in God in all their activities for societal development.

On his part, Speaker Alh Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi appreciated the scholar and all those who travelled from far and near despite their schedules found time to be part of the event and prayed God to reward them accordingly.

