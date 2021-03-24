From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Disturbed by the spate of killings and kidnapping, security experts have urged the service chiefs to permanently relocate to Borno, Plateau, Niger and Benue States respectfully where bandits seem to hold sway rather than operate from the Abuja.

The experts under the aegis of Coalition of Concerned Nigeria Security Experts (CONISE), equally picked hole in what they called “needless national tour” embarked upon by the security heads and explained that the exercise should be directed at states with worse security problems, particularly North East.

According to the group’s National Coordinator, Prof. Otedola Adekunle and National Secretary, Dr Chris Aklo, in a statement, yesterday, regretted that two months after President Muhammadu Buhari appointment, bandits still operate with reckless abandon.

They called on elder statesmen across the country’s geopolitical zones to begin massive advocacy meeting with their subject with the aim of dousing tensions and to foster peaceful coexistence.

The statement reads: “Since the most anticipated appointments of the new service chiefs on the January 26,2021, we expected that by now there would be at least a gradual turnaround in the security of the country, but it’s sad that the security situation keeps deteriorating on a daily basis with new dimensions to it.

“While some unpatriotic people may think that it maybe too early to speak up about the new service chiefs and the current state of insecurity, as security experts, we owe this country the duty to speak out when things are getting out of hand in the security sectors where we are experts.

“Over 39 students of College of Forestry in Kaduna State and several other innocent Nigeria’s are still in the hands of their adductors several weeks after their abduction, wondering why it was taking managers of security so long to get the victims out of the den of their captors.

“Instead of seeing concrete actions that could stamp out insecurity, all we hear is still rhetorics and promises. This is unacceptable. It is certainly not what Nigerians are expecting now.

“It is obviously not what Nigerians want at all now. We want actions and practical steps toward defeating these monsters once and for us.

“Within this short period of their appointments, new threat of disintegration have emerged across some regions in the country, people are being killed in hundreds on a daily basis with the press knowing nothing or little about the development.

“In some cases, some are compromising to speak out and are very economical with the truth.

“Nigerians have suffered for so long and are very impatient now. Elders must to begin massive advocacy meeting with the aim of dousing tensions around the country.

“We want to see the service chiefs leading the war from the theatre of war across the regions for the next six months and not to be speaking English from Abuja.

“We have had enough in this country. Mr President gave them six weeks from the date of their decorations to change the game in the security sector, but frankly speaking , things are getting worse.

“Nigerians are tired and want to see quick and urgent results too.

“We, however, want to appeal to elders in all the geopolitical zones in the country to begin massive advocacy meeting with the aim of dousing tensions around the country.

“We don’t have to wait until government gives us money before we act. When war breaks out, we will all suffer. The task of building a functional, secured and united Nigeria is for all of us.”