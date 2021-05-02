From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Security operatives in the early hours of Sunday foiled bandits attack on a community in Gusau local government area of the state, killing gang of bandits in the process and recovered 300 cattle.

This was disclosed by Zamfara state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle in a post attached with pictures on his official twitter angle @bellomatawalle1

“Foiled Banditry:

A moment ago, I was informed about an operational success recorded by the Hon. Commissioner for Security & Internal affairs. He led a team of security forces on a joint patrol and neutralised a gang of bandits who rustled a herd of over 300 cattle at Kuraje near Rijiyar Tsakar Dawa in Gusau LG.

“After accomplishing the mission, the rustled cattle have been recovered for immediate return to their rightful owners.

“We are pleased with the commitment of our appointees and equally grateful for the dedication & gallantry of our Security Forces towards restoring peace in Zamfara State and Nigeria at large,” the post states.