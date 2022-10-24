Residents of some states in the North West said governments’ approach of encouraging people to defend themselves in the fight against bandits was yielding result.

In their responses to a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) survey, they said the approach, which entailed enormous sacrifice by residents, had forced bandits to soft-pedal in their nefarious activities.

According to them, the hoodlums have realised that the battle is no longer between security agents and bandits, but now involved the ‘people’ as active participants in the fight.

In Katsina, for instance, the State Government said several leaders of bandit groups had reached out to the authorities, seeking for peace.

Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Masari on Security Matters, Ibrahim Ahmed, said most of the hoodlums had envisaged a bleak future and were willing to make amends.

According to him, the approach adopted by government targeted at ‘building the courage’ of the people, had started yielding positive results, with the rate of attacks by bandits reduced .

Ahmed said success could be achieved easily through the combined efforts of the citizens, the state government and security agencies.

He said the state government had trained 1,100 highly volunteers to serve as members of community vigilante corps, and were ready to make sacrifices for their communities to survive.

According to the adviser, this is an effort to send a message to the bandits to embrace peace or face tough time.

In Sokoto, a security expert, Sqdr. Leader Aminu Bala (Rtd), observed that activities of bandits had reduced slightly in the past few months, but called for the sustenance of the current military onslaught on the hoodlums.

Also, Malam Laminu Umar, a resident of Sabon Birni in the state, noted that the situation in the area had changed for better.

“The ongoing military operation in our area has helped in checking the activities of the hoodlums.

“Some of the bandits have been neutralized, while others have fled because they cannot withstand the military power; the military operation should be sustained for a long time,” he suggested.

Speaking to NAN, Alhaji Bello Dantsoho, resident of Rabah in Sokoto State, also observed some improvement.

“They only storm remote areas, pick one or two persons and demand ransom before they release them.

“They have been subdued to the extent that they can no longer launch deadly operations frequently, as was the case in the past.

“This is unlike before when they attacked our people in numbers, killed, raped and stole belongings, including livestock,” he said.

Meanwhile, some religious leaders in Kaduna State have observed that insurgency had remained unabated in the state, but admitted that little success had been achieved.

One of the leaders who is also the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state, Rev John Hayab, said in spite of the little success recorded, the persistence of insurgency was worrisome.

Hayab observed that the number of security agents tackling the challenge was enough but stressed that what was needed was building of the people’s confidence that would encourage sharing of useful information.

According to him, many people are still reluctant to ‘say something’ whenever they ‘see something’ around their environment.

“When you have the understanding and support of all stakeholders and the public, then you have your security beefed-up enough to unravel and tackle every security challenge.

“Only then can you proudly say you are winning the war on insurgency,” he said.

In his contribution, the Acting Administrative Secretary of Jamaatul Nasril Islam (JNI), National Headquarters, Kaduna, Malam Yusuf Bida, said enhanced welfare package for security agents in the front-line, was key.

He added that concerted media engagement efforts must also be intensified to dissuade citizens from serving as informants to hoodlums.

Reacting to recent development in the state, Zamfara State Police Spokesperson, Muhammad Shehu, said the security situation had improved, adding that apprehension and fear among people had subsided drastically.

According to him, the ongoing efforts by police and other security agencies in the fight against banditry activities had been yielding results.

However, former Secretary of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Zamfara, Malam Ibrahim Kanoma, called for deployment of more security personnel to rural parts of the state.

Kanoma also appealed to government and security agencies to ensure close monitoring of security operations in the state.

A community leader in Gusau, Mr Garba Yusuf, urged government to give priority to victims of banditry activities in the state.

Yusuf lamented that thousands of such victims, mainly women and children, had been displaced from their communities due to insecurity, and were in need of intervention from government to save their lives.

In Kebbi State, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Kontagora, said his command and sister security agencies, as well as traditional rulers, were putting heads together in confronting the lingering security challenges bedeviling the state.

He said that recently, he and his management team had paid courtesy visits on the Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Comptroller, Nigeria Correctional Service, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRS C) and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), among others.

He said the visit was meant to solicit the support and cooperation of the sister agencies in making Kebbi State safe.

The commissioner appealed to people of the state to cooperate with the police and other security agencies with a view to reducing crime to the minimum.