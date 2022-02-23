From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State Government has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to order the deployment of additional troops to the area in order to effectively tackle the festering menace of banditry.

The Secretary to the Katsina State Government (SSG), Dr Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, made the plea when he received the new Commissioner of Police, Idrisu Dauda Dabban, lamented what he described as the perennial terrorist attacks not only in Katsina but also in some of the neighbouring states and communities.

According to the SSG, ‘on our part, the state government is committed to providing the necessary logistics support to the security agencies to win the fight against terrorism and other heinous crimes across the state.

‘The Governor Aminu Bello Masari-led administration will not relent until peace prevails in all nooks and cranny of the state before the end of its tenure.’

He commended the efforts of the security agencies in tackling the challenges of insecurity but charged them to do more as many rural areas are still under ‘severe threat of terrorist attacks,’ and urged the new police boss to deploy his wealth of experience in handling activities of terrorists in parts of the state.

Earlier in his remarks, the police commissioner said that was aware of the level of insecurity in the state as he was adequately briefed by his predecessor.