Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau and Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Troops of Operation Sharan Daji (OPSD) have arrested the Vice Chairman, Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Alhaji Yahuza Ibrahim Wuya, and two others, for their involvement in banditry.

A statement signed by OPSD acting Force Information Officer, Major Clement Abiade, said Wuya was arrested by the troops on April 13, based on credible intelligence report linking him to bandits in Wuya and Sunke communities, in.

The two bandit informants; Yusuf and Yakubu were accused of providing information and helping in selling rustled cattle.

“Yusuf was allegedly reported to seamlessly sell rustled/stolen cows and donkeys, as well as accused of giving information about troops, other security agencies and vigilantes’ movement.

“He was also accused of aiding the release of a notorious gunrunne, one Sani Yaro, from Gusau prison”, Abiade said.

He also added thatYakubu would be handed over to relevant security agency; for possible prosecution, after initial investigation.

In his reaction, Chairman of Anka council, Alhaji Mustapha Gado Anka, said if the allegations against Wuya are proven, then, prosecution should follow as the vice chairman has betrayed the trust reposed in him. Anka is one of the most affected by killings of bandits.

More than 13 people were killed in an attack by bandits, in February, on Kawaye village, in Anka council.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government is set to launch a new Civil Defence outfit called ‘Agro-Rangers.’ They will guard farmers and allied investments and facilities across the country.

Code-named ‘Agro Rangers,” Minister of the Interior, AbdurRahman Dambazzau, explained that the initiative became necessary, due to the criminal activities of bandits which he regretted tended to obstruct farmers in the course of their work.

The minister, the new security outfit would equally check the recurrent menace of clashes between farmers and cattle herders.

Dambazzau disclosed this in Katsina, yesterday, when he inspected facilities at the National Civil Defence Academy, where the agro-rangers personnel are expected to be trained. Dambazzau said the outfit would operate as a special unit in the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC).

He said: “The ministry decided to create the new security outfit, in response to the threat of armed banditry, which is obstructing farming activities in parts of the country.

“The threat is capable of crippling the economy and that is why the new security outfit will protect farmlands, farmers at work, and other agricultural investments that are critical to the survival of the Nigerian economy.

Nobody will want to invest his wealth where there is no security, so, with our experience with kidnapping, with farmers and herders conflicts and armed banditry, we thought we must have this outfit so that we do not over stretch the police and the military.”