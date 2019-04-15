Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Zamfara

Zamfara Governor, Alhaji Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar, has said that as part of strategies to finally rout bandits in the state, troops would now be stationed in remote areas of the state.

Yari disclosed this, yesterday, at his residence in Talata Mafara town, shortly after a meeting with security heads in the state, to proffer solutions to Zamfara’s lingering security challenges.

He said relocation of the troops from major towns to remote villages where the bandits are operating would help them to timely respond to distress calls and take swift action.

“Camps will be built for the troops in the rural areas, particularly in the areas where the bandits are operating from, to put a stop to the nefarious crimes against humanity in the state,” the governor said.

Yari also described the recent banning of mining activities by the federal Government as the right decision as “the miners, from all indications, are collaborating with the bandits to cause havoc in the state.

“The decision is a good one because these miners are just exploiting our resources without any commensurate benefit accruing to the state or federal government,” said Yari.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Celestine Okoye, told newsmen that security agencies in the state are set to end the reign of the bandits very soon.