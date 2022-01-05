From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Alhaji Tukur Mamu, media consultant and aide to Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has disclosed why several moves by the cleric to broker peace between bandits and the Federal Government failed.

Apparently reacting to an interview published by a sister publication, Sunday Sun, penultimate week where the Islamic cleric was accused of supporting the activities of bandits, Mamu said if there was anybody that was worried and troubled by the blood of innocent citizens being wasted by bandits, it was Gumi.

The cleric had advocated dialogue, amnesty and monetary compensation to bandits by the Federal Government as part of measures to end bloodletting across the country.

Mamu, however, said one of the reasons the peace move failed was because the presidency refused to grant audience to Sheikh Gumi. He also alleged plots by President Muhamamdu Buhari to arrest Gumi if the opportunity availed, saying the cleric, contrary to public perception, was not enjoying the support or protection of government.

“We use to laugh when people say government is over protecting or having interest , or something like that regarding the activities of Sheikh Gumi with bandits. It is not the first time you will hear people, for example, saying Gumi is protecting bandits, governments are supporting him, he is supposed to be arrested, and all sort of comments.

“The reason why I said so, I gave a very clear example. The relationship between the current president and Sheikh Gumi is not a cordial relationship. If it were cordial, the Sheikh wouldn’t spend months trying to see the president and would not even be granted access to see him.This is something they should know. What I emphasis is that if there is anybody, I want to be on record, if there is anybody that is looking for anything, no matter how small in Gumi to arrest him, that person is President Buhari. I want to say it without any fear of contradiction.”