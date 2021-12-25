From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Archbishop of Kaduna Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso on Friday disclosed that worse and severe socio-economic hardship looms in the country because of activities of bandits in regions that are food baskets of the nation.

Bishop Ndagoso noted that activities of herders/farmers conflicts, banditry, kidnappings and terrorists seriously affected farming activities during the last farming season in those regions.

In a Christmas message, the Catholic Bishop said only brave farmers were able to cultivate and harvest farm produce in the face of security challenges.

He therefore advised rural farmers to resist the temptation of selling off their farm produce to buyers from urban centres who might want to exploit them.

“Once again, we caution our farmers, especially those in the rural areas, to be careful in the management of their farm produce, mindful of the fact that, though all we possess is for the common good, we know also that charity begins at home. Hence our farm produce are blessings from God for the wellbeing of our families.

“Already, truck loads of grains from the rural communities are everywhere heading towards urban storage centres and markets. The consequences of rushing to sell our farm produce at giveaway prizes are there for anyone with eyes to see. As always, a word, they say, is enough for the wise,” Ndagoso said.

He also reminded the Christian faithful that, “Jesus willingly gave up his divinity to become man in order to save us as we are. He did not despise fallen and weak human nature, sinful as it was. In other words, the rich one became poor for the sake of the poor.

“Once again, it is harvest time and another Christmas season, a festive season, a season of joyful celebration. There is hardly any reasonable Nigerian today that needs telling about the problem of food security in our country, mindful of the security challenges we are facing which seriously affected farming activities during the last farming season.

“The areas most affected by the activities of herders/farmers conflicts, banditry, kidnappings and terrorists are areas that produce most of the food consumed in the country, especially grains. We all know that in many of these places, little farming took place during the last farming season.

“Worse still is the fact that many who braved it and cultivated their farms are not able to harvest them because of insecurity. It is alarming that a sack of maize at this time of the year is selling at about N20, 000.00. This is indicative of what lies ahead in the New Year.

“As always, I have been up and around in many of our rural parishes and happy to note that in spite of insecurity and late rains last season, many who braved it are blessed with good harvest and we thank God for this.

“At the same time it is good to note that it is not every place and person that has been so blessed for various reasons. Be that as it may, there is serious need for those so blessed, especially in the rural areas, to be careful and prudent in the use of their farm produce.”