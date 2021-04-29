From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has vowed to demolish any house harbouring bandits’ informants, collaborators or weapon suppliers in the state.

He said the punitive measure is necessary for the menace of banditry in some parts of the state to be effectively addressed.

The governor stated this when Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State paid him a sympathy visit over recent bandits’ attacks on some communities in the state, which left many dead and scores displaced.

He said there are lots of people living mostly in cities who were providing information to bandits in the bushes.

“The activities of these informants are creating a lot of problems in the ongoing fight against banditry in the state,” he said.

Matawalle called for the active support of citizens in order to win the fight against bandits.

He also directed traditional rulers in the state to be vigilant and monitor activities of landlords and tenants in their domain.

He said that this would help security agents track and arrest suspicious persons before they wreck havoc on innocent citizens.

Tambuwal said he was in Zamfara to commiserate with the government and people over recent killing of innocent persons in some parts of the state.

He described the attack as devastating, tragic and serious calamity.

The governor prayed for the repose of the souls of those who died in the attack even as he commended Matawalle for his handling of the security challenges in the state, which had led to the decline in attacks and killing of residents.