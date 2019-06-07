The Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar CIKA Ibrahim, and the District Head of Kanoma town, Alhaji Ahmed Lawal, have been suspended by Zamfara State Government for alleged involvement in armed banditry activities.

In a statement, the Director-General, Media and Publicity to the state governor, Alhaji Yusuf Idris, said the state government, under the leadership of Alhaji Bello Mutawalle, has approved the suspension of the two monarchs, following series of petitions against them by their subjects.

In the statement, the affected traditional rulers have been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of their domains and proceed on leave pending investigation into their alleged involvement in armed banditry activities.

Maru Local Government Area where the two suspended traditional rulers come from was the place where banditry started when some people were killed in Langido village in 2011.

Six district heads suspected to be part of the menace were suspended by the former governor of the state, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari.