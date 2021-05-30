From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Zamfara State government has demanded more proactive measures from security agencies in the bid to curb the current spate of killings in the state.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications to the governor, Malam Zailani Bappa, said the demand became imperative due to the recent escalation of attacks by bandits in some parts of the state.

“In the light of the above, the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Alh Abubakar Muhammad Dauran, has observed that part of the hurdles hindering the success of the fight against banditry in the state is the lack of quick response by the security forces in the wake of attacks by bandits.

«Hence, all commanders deployed in the state are enjoined to take necessary measures that will ensure rapid response to distress calls,» he said.

Bappa said the state government would continue to provide all the needed support required by the security agencies to enable them carry out their statutory responsibility more effectively.

“The government is aware of the challenges faced by security commands especially as they seemed obviously overstretched.

“In spite of the obvious shortfall, the government requests that special consideration should be given to Zamfara State in terms of the deployment of more forces for quicker response to all security threats,” he said.