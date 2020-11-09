Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

A Zamfara Government delegation returning from Katsina State where they handed over 26 women and children rescued by the Zamfara State where caught in a bandit crossfire leading to the death of one person.

A statement by the Police Public Relation Officer, Zamfara State Police Command, SP Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the unfortunate incident involving Zamfara State Government delegation returning from an official assignment in Katsina State.

“On 9th November 2020 at about 10 am, the Command received a report that a delegation of Zamfara State government led by the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed Dauran was caught in a crossfire between two warring bandit groups who were fighting for supremacy at Dogon Karfe, Gidan Jaja along Zurmi – Jibiya Road in Zurmi local government,” he said.

The Command”s Spokesman added that the delegation was returning from Katsina State after handing over 26 women and children abducted in Faskari LGA of Katsina State, who were rescued by Zamfara State Government under its peace, reconciliation and disarmament initiative.

“Unfortunately, a driver in the delegation died in the crossfire. Immediately, the combined Police and Military personnel rushed to the scene to strengthen the existing escort of the delegation,” he said.

Shehu added that the Command and other security agencies will continue to do their best to ensure the protection of lives and property of the citizens.