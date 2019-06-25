Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, Barrister Usman Nagogo, has given criminals among the Fulani herdsmen a two-week ultimatum to drop their arms or face dire consequences from the police in the state.

Nagogo gave the ultimatum on Monday in Gusau during a peace reconciliation meeting with leaders of Fulani herdsmen in the state in continuation of his meetings with all groups responsible for the current waves of banditry in the state.

The commissioner of police warned the Fulani’s criminals in Zamfara State to surrender their arms as it was being done by the volunteer vigilance groups known as ‘Yan Sakai.”

READ ALSO: Soldiers nab bandits’ contractor, informant in Sokoto