Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

The Zamfara State government has finally dethrone a second-class Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar Chika Ibrahim who was earlier suspended for suspected links with bandits terrorising the state.

Also removed for same reason is the District Head of Kanoma, also in Maru local government area, Alhaji Ahmed Kanoma.

A statement signed by the deputy governor, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau said the two monarchs who were on suspension for allegedly being part of armed banditry in their respective domains have finally been stripped of their positions following the outcome of a committee’s investigation set up by the state government to investigate the allegations leveled against them.

The deputy said the two traditional rulers were found to have really committed the offences levelled against them by their subjects.