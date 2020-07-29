Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

The carrot and stick option adopted by the Zamfara state government in the fight against banditry in the state has been described as one of the most viable option to end the menace.

This assertion was made by the Emir of Tsafe in Tsafe local government area of Zamfara state, Alhaji Muhammad Bawa while interacting with newsmen in his palace.

The Emir explained that carrot and stick initiative is very good one because it is a double edged sword which gives option for bandits to repent to become good persons and also gives the security agents option to deal decisively with the bandits who are not ready to embrace peace.

“Repentant bandits who surrenders all weapons and stop banditry activities gets the carrot while those bandits who refuse to stop terrorising the people get the stick from the security agents who will crush them,” he said.

Alhaji Bawa said the carrot and stick approach which is a dialogue based option adopted by governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle’s administration is gradually restoring peace and security back to the state.

He assured that the Tsafe emirate under his stewardship will continue to give unflinching support and encouragement to the state government and security agencies in the fight against banditry.

“The activities of bandits who are terrorising not only Zamfara state but entire Northwest is devastating, inhumane and therefore i will support all actions to dislodge them to make our society safe,” he assured.

Alhaji Bawa appealed to the people to continue to support the government and security agents by providing vital information that could lead to curbing the nefarious activities of bandits, kidnappers, cattle rustlers and other criminals in the state and country.

The Emir commended governor Matawalle for his resolve to rid the state of banditry to enhance meaningful development in the state