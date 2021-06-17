From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Emir of Zuru Emirate, Kebbi state, Major General (rtd) Muhammadu Sani Sami, Sami Gomo II, has appealed to the Nigerian Army to go extra mile to tackle bandits, who have been terrorising the people of the area by engaging on more aggressive patrols, effective smart ambushes and promptly responding to distress calls from affected communities.

The Emir, was quoted to have stated this during the visit of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 8th division, Sokoto, Major General Usman. Abdulkadir Yusuf at his palace,Zuru town.

According to a communiqué , issued after the visit of the GOC, signed by the Secretary, Zuru Emirate Council,Hassan Muhammad Gado, and made available to newsmen, the Emir, advised that, the army must be wiser and better than the bandits.

According to him, : “ His Royal Highness, the Emir of Zuru also spoke about the security challenges in the Emirate and called on the Army to go an extra mile in the following areas; engaging in more aggressive mobile patrols, carrying –out effective smart ambushes, promptly responding to distress calls from communities and destroying bandits’ camps or hideouts in the area.

“In addition. The Emir expressed confidence on the capacity of the GOC, given his antecedents in the Nigerian Army, and wished him success. The Nigerians Army, according to the Emir, remains the last hope of the masses when it comes to protection of lives and property. On this note, the Army must be wiser and better than bandits”, he said.

The Emir, also recommended that the state and federal governments should provide logistics and equipment to the Nigerian Army in order to enable them to effectively combat banditry and other criminal activities in Zuru Emirate.

Earlier, the GOC of Nigerian Army,8th Division, Sokoto, Major General Usman Abdulkadir Yusuf, who was accompanied by some senior Officers, was also quoted to have told the Emir of Zuru that the Nigerian Army would need the support of the traditional leaders in the Emirate to successfully defeat bandits in the area.

“ Also, the GOC revealed that, he was going to initiate a tripartite dialogue between the community, Fulani leaders and Government with a view to building lasting peace and security in the Emirate.

“While the GOC promised to send more troops to the affected areas, he called on community members to identify and promptly report persons collaborating with bandits to the army or other security agencies”.