From John Adams Minna

Armed bandits said to be numbering about 50 abducted no fewer than 13 passengers on board a bus belonging to the Kebbi State Mass Transport Authority, yesterday afternoon, along the notorious Zungeru-Tegina road.

The incident occurred at Garin-gabas village, near Zungeru in Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State.

A source close to the community told Daily Sun that the bandits struck at about 2pm when the three vehicles were heading towards Minna the Niger state capital.

It was learnt that the bandits were all riding on motorcycles and blocked the highway brandishing with sophisticated weapons and shooting into the air to create panic in the passengers.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

An eyewitness, who escaped from the scene of the incident, said the bandits surrounded the passengers and forced them into the forest where they are presently being kept.

The vehicles in which the passengers were traveling were said to have been abandoned by the road sides in Garin- gabas, but no life was lost in the incident.

Another report claimed that some bandits were also in neighbouring Kundu village where they rustled unknown number of cattle.

Confirming the incident, the state Commissioner of Police, Monday Kuriyat said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Zungeru reported that one Mubarak Idris of Kwanawa village, Sokoto State, driver of a bus with registration number LGT 12 XWX loaded with 18 passengers from Yauwuri Kebbi state mostly fishermen, was heading to Yenagoa, Beyelsa state.

He explained that on getting to Konar Barau sharp bend in Rafi LGA along Tegina Minna road, suspected bandits in military uniform kidnapped 13 of his passengers and his motor boy.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .