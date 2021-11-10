From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than 13 workers of Zaria Local Government have been reported kidnapped on Zaria-Giwa road.

To this end, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), Kaduna State Students Wing, has threatened to shutdown Zaria, saying most of the victims are parents of their fellow students in higher institutions.

It was gathered that the victims (majorly women) were abducted between Zaria and Giwa town, on Monday evening.

In a statement signed by the Kaduna State Coordinator, Jamilu Musa, the students warned that they would embark on a mass action to shut down Zaria if visible action is not taken, to secure the release of the captives in seven days.

CNG said: “It is unfortunate that, so far, our governments, both federal and state, have glaringly failed in the vital area of providing public safety and security of lives and properties of Nigerians.”

They blamed the audacity with which the criminals carried out their atrocities with ease on what they called a huge vacuum in the political will and capacity of the authorities to challenge them.

“We wish to categorically state that enough is enough, and students of northern Nigeria are no longer going to be disposed to sitting idly while the sanctity of the lives of their fellow students and their parents are infringed upon with impunity.

“We finally place the authorities on notice that failure to take visible and concrete action towards the safe rescue of all the parents and students involved in this latest incident and all others in captivity, within the next one week, would attract a mass action to shut down Zaria and compel positive action.”

