From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the killing of three persons including an Inspector of Police at the Zamfara State College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences, Bakura, from where suspected bandits also abducted 15 students and four members of staff.

Reports said the hoodlums invaded the school in the early hours of Monday and engaged security operatives who responded to distress calls in a gun duel.

A press statement by the Zamfara Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, said the Commissioner of Police, Ayuba N. Elkana, visited the school on Monday.

According to the statement, ‘police operatives while on extensive bush combing at the surrounding areas rescued three staff who will be debriefed and medically examine before being reunited with their families.

‘The Commissioner of Police, while at the school, held an emergency meeting where he assured the school management and the relations that the Police Command in collaboration with other security agencies especially the military are employing various search and rescue strategies in order to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students and staff currently in captivity.’

In a related development, bandits also reportedly attacked Amarawa village near Yamtumaki in Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina on Sunday night and killed two residents.

The Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed the attack said that ‘the Command in collaboration with military and other security agencies are on top of the situation as personnel and equipment are additionally deployed to deal with the recalcitrant bandits hibernating in the area.

‘The Command is calling for calm and urges members of the communities around the area to join hands with security agencies in the ongoing onslaught against the hoodlums.’