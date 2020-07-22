John Adams, Minna

Banditry and kidnaping have again resumed in Niger State barely three weeks after the last incident was recorded with the abduction of no fewer than 16 persons in Magani and Tungan-Bako communities in Rafi local government area of the state.

The 16 people were abducted about 11am when most of the people were in their farms.

According to a witnesses, among those kidnapped were a driver of a member of the state House of Assembly from the area, two housewives and their little children.

It was gathered that eight people were kidnapped from Magami community while six others were abducted at Tungan bako.

The kidnappers were said to be about 21. They stormed the communities in a commando-like manner, riding on motorcycles and reportedly shot into the air to instill fears into the people.

The bandits were reported to have moved from house to house dispossessing people of their valuables but nobody was killed.

The last incident occurred on May 16 when about nine bandits were killed by a combined efforts of police and the vigilantce group in Kagara, the headquarters of Kagara local government area of the state.

It was gathered that in the latest attack, several heads of cattle were rustled by the armed bandits.

However, drama ensued between the bandits and their victims when half way into the journey, one of those kidnapped at Tungan- Bako village was released by the bandits to go and search for the ransom since none of them (victims) had a cell phone for the abductors to make contacts with their relations.

When contacted, the Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Inga, confirmed the story but did not give details.

Efforts to get the police public relations officer in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, was abortive.