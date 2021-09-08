From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than 18 persons were early yesterday kidnapped by bandits who stormed Keke community in Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

An eyewitness, who gave his name as Ibrahim, said the bandits came through a neighbouring community and started shooting sporadically as soon they stormed, “our community, and they blocked the major road, thereby, preventing residents to escape and helpers to come in to assist us.

“The bandits started moving from house to house, chasing the people out of their homes. At the end, we noticed that 18 people were abducted and taken to an unknown destination.”

Ibrahim said most of the victims kidnapped were women and children adding, “we have lodged a formal complaint to the police and they have come to survey the area.”

He recalled, also, that the kidnapping was coming two years after some people in the community were kidnapped.

As at the time of filing this report, the police or the state ministry of internal security were yet to make a statement.

