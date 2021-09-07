From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

18 people have been reportedly abducted by bandits who stormed Keke community in Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State in the early hours of Tuesday, an local source reports.

The eyewitness who gave his name as Ibrahim said the bandits came through a neighbouring community and started shooting sporadically as soon they stormed, ‘our community and they blocked the major road thereby preventing residents to escape and helpers to come in to assist us.

‘The bandits started moving from house to house, chasing the people out of their houses. At the end, we noticed that 18 people were abducted and taken to an unknown destination,’ the eyewitness said.

Ibrahim said most of the victims abducted were women and children, saying ‘we have lodged formal complaint to the police and they have come to survey the area.’

He recalled that the latest abductions come two years after the last mass abuctions in the community.

As of the time of this report, neither the police nor the Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security is yet to make a statement on the reported incident.

