From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Suspected bandits invaded the Abattoir quarters on the outskirts of Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State on Sunday night, abducting about 30 worshipers during a prayer session.

The Katsina State police command said on Monday afternoon that a combined team of police and other security agents were able to rescue 30 of the victims.

Reports said that the bandits stormed the mosque during the late evening Tahajjud prayers associated with the ongoing Muslim Ramadan fast and fired several shots into the air and later abducted the victims.

Katsina Police Public Relations Officer Gambo Isah described the location of the mosque as a bandit route on there borders between Katsina and Zurmi in Zamfara State.

He said that efforts were still on to rescue the remainder of the victims.