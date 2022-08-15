From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A Catholic priest has been kidnapped by bandits along the now notorious Leru Junction, Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

The priest identified as Reverend Father Chinedu Nwadike, the Deputy Registrar of Spiritan University, Nneochi (SUN), Umunneochi LGA, was reportedly abducted alongside a seminarian, on their way to Enugu for an official assignment.

A source hinted that the kidnappers have made contact with the school, demanding N50 million ransom for his release.

“Reverend Father Nwadike was kidnapped a few minutes after he left the school for an official assignment in Enugu. He was kidnapped along the Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressway in Umunneochi LGA.”

The source, who is an insider in the school, further said: “Now, his abductors are demanding a ransom of N50 million. We are pleading with them to release him unhurt because we don’t know where we can get such a huge amount they are demanding.

“The state and federal governments should do something about the security situation in Umunneochi. Everybody is now afraid of travelling along that axis.”

The source lamented that people are being kidnapped daily in the area with the security agencies doing nothing. It was gathered that the priest had previously escaped an attempt to abduct him on the same road some days back.