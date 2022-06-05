From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Bandits terrorising Kaduna State in wee hours of yesterday, abducted 14 persons at a community called Iri Station which is about 8 kilometres from Idon town, of Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming this development to Sunday Sun, the Supervisory Councilor of Admin, Finance and Health, of the local government, Bala Jonathan, gave the names of the abductees as Abdullahi, Yakubu Isah, Samson Julius, Angelina Julius, Pasema Daniel, Junior Julius.

Others were Bobo Julius, Saratu Mohammed, Asenath Sunday, Confidence Jerry, Barnaki Sunday, Moses Kenneth, Danladi Goma and Ummi Jibrin.

According to him, some of the earlier kidnapped victims are still with the bandits because their relatives have not been able to raise the ransom demanded by their abductors.

Sunday Sun learnt that the kidnap cases in and around area is becoming a recurring decimal as bandits continue to launch deadly coordinated attacks on the locals without any known response from the state government and security agents.

In this year alone, hundreds of locals have been kidnapped from Ungwan Makeri, Idon town, Idon Hanyi, Agunu Dutse (not far from ACADA barracks in Kachia), Sabon Gari Kufana in Kajuru among others in the neighbouring Kajuru and Kachia local governments.

