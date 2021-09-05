From John Adams, Minna

Barely two days after armed bandits killed no fewer than 20 villagers in reprisal in magami, Shiroro local Government Area of Niger State, the District Head of Wawa in the Borgu emirate of the state, Mr Mahmud Ahmed Aliyu,has been abducted.

And with less than six hours after his abduction, a source close to the community said the gunmen have demanded N100million ransom for the release of the most read traditional ruler in the state with a doctorate degree from Malaysia.

The Dodo of Wawa as the District head is popularly referred to, was abducted by the heavily armed men from his palace on Saturday night.

According to our source, the heavily armed men, all dressed in military uniform, and riding on motorcycles, invaded the palace of the district head at about 12midnight and quietly too him away from his palace to an unknown destination.

The Wawa town where the he was abducted is about two kilometers to the 221 Wawa Military cantonment in Borgu.

It was gathered that the gunmen were sighted by some community members when they arrived the community,but they assumed that they were the military personnel from the Wawa 221 Barack who usually patrol with motorcycles around the kainji National Park.

According to a witness, the gunmen took him through Kainji National Park, and headed towards Benin Republic border.

Niger State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Wasiu Abiodun,said that Police special anti kidnap squad was already on the trail of the gunmen.

Abiodun said the police special tactical team had been sent on the trail of the kidnappers assuring that they would be apprehended shortly.

The Doodo of Wawa is most richest District head in Borgu Emirate, a Malaysia trained doctorate degree holder in Environmental Science who returned to the country last year after his programme.

The incident had thrown the entire Wawa community into confusion, bringing all activities into a halt.

He is the fifth District head to be abducted in the state by gunmen in the last six months

