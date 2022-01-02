From Gyang Bere, Jos

Bandits have reportedly abducted a former governorship aspirant in Plateau State in the 2019 general elections, Hon Kemi Nicholas Nshe.

Nshe, the former Chairman of Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State and a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is said to have been abducted at his residence in Shendam in the early hours of Saturday.

His abduction comes barely 24-hours after kidnappers released a traditional ruler of Gindiri, the Sum Pyem, Mr Charles Mato Dakat, in Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

The abduction of Nshe is causing serious tension in Shendam as confirmed by his close associates on Sunday morning.

‘Please, join us in praying for the release of Dr KEMI NSHE who was forcefully kidnapped from his Shendam residence in the early hours of Saturday being the New Year day 1st, January 2022. It was in the night that the gunmen came to his house and whisked him away and left his phone behind,’ he said.

‘The incident is rather unfortunate. We don’t know where they have taken him to. But yesterday evening (Saturday), I learnt that the kidnappers called the family members through the phone number of the son and demanded N100 million ransom which they later reduced to N50 million.

‘Where will they get that kind of money when people are just suffering everywhere? It baffles me why the Federal Government through the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy would make Nigerians go through hard experiences by subjecting them to SIM card registration and yet, this kind of thing would be happening without the perpetrators being apprehended.

‘What is the relevance of that registration exercise? Where are we going in this country in this kind of situation? We pray that the former council chairman be released safely because he has done nothing to warrant his abduction.’

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba confirmed the incident and said the Police Commissioner has mobilized their tactical team to ensure his safe release.