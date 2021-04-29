From Gyang Bere, Jos

Gunmen, yesterday, abducted students of the Calvary Ministries, a mission agency popularly known as CAPRO, in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau state.

It was gathered that the bandits invaded the school located a few kilometres from Yakubu Gowon International Airport and kidnapped four students, while the students were asleep. However, three of them were rescued after a quick intervention of the operatives of the Operation Safe Haven who engaged the bandits in a gun duel.

A global mission leader and president of Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, Reverend Gideon Para-Mallam, said the attackers broke into the school premises through the fence and abducted the students.

He said the intervention of security agencies prevented what could have been another mass abduction, as the assailants took to their heels after realising the reinforcement of security in the area.

Plateau state police spokesman, Gabriel Ubah, said tactical operatives have been deployed in the area and efforts were ongoing to secure the release of the student and apprehend the abductors.