From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have intercepted a commercial vehicle belonging to Sokoto State Transport Service and abducted all passengers onboard.

The incident, according to a source, occurred on Sunday, along the Sokoto-Talata Mafara road of Zamfara State.

The gunmen were said to have barricaded the road in the early hours of the day and whisked away an unspecified number of passengers travelling to Kano.

General Manager, Sokoto State Transport Authority (SSTA), Yahuza Abubakar Chika, confirmed the development to journalists in Sokoto.

He said both the vehicle’s driver and conductor were able to escape from the vehicle, adding that the transport agency was still compiling the manifesto of passengers, with a view to ascertaining the exact number of passengers in the vehicle when it took off from the terminal.

Yahuza, however, said it was the first-time vehicles of the SSTA came under attack by gunmen or bandits along the busy highway, since they started operation over 25 years ago.

Another source also confirmed that a male 300 Level law student (name withheld) from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, was among those kidnapped by bandits.

The source further said the abductors had called the family to inform them of the whereabouts of their son.

Efforts to reach the police spokesperson in the State, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, via his telephone number, for further details, was unsuccessful.

