John Adams , Minna

Pastor with Kauna Baptist Church Danazunmi near Grigori in the Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, Reverend Genesis Zaka, was kidnapped during church service on Sunday by armed bandits.

Also abducted with him are three female members of the church whose names were given as Tabitha Luka, Liatu Nuhu and Rahila Luka.

The pastor and the female church members were said to have been abducted by the bandits during the morning Sunday service as the people watched helplessly.

A member of the church, who narrated how the incident occurred, told our correspondent that during the service around 8.15am, the bandits came in their number, fully armed and riding on motorcycles surrounded the church.

This resulted in a stampede as the worshipers, especially men and women, scampered for safety.

It was in the mix of the confusion that the pastor and the three female church members were kidnapped and taken away.

The bandits, our source said, established contact with the church secretary on Monday, asking for a N30m ransom before those kidnapped will regain their freedom.

The church, however, pleaded that they could only raise N40,000, which the bandits reportedly rejected but promised to get back to the church.

When contacted, an official of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Rafi LGA, who did not want his name in print, confirmed the story saying he has informed both the council chairmen, the Divisional Police Officer and the state chairman of CAN about the development.

“We have started praying and fasting, believing that God will touch the hearts of the kidnappers to release them,” he said.

Efforts to get police confirmation was abortive just as the state chairman of CAN in the state Rev, Mathias Echioda, could not be reached for comment.