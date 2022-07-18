From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Bandits in the wee hours of yesterday stormed Lema community in the Mando area of Kaduna, opposite the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, the State capital, abducting a pregnant woman.

The bandits, according to a witness, also kidnapped seven other people from three houses around 1am yesterday. One of the residents, Musa Danladi, said they were all afraid to step out of their houses because of heavy gunshots by the bandits.

“They came around 1am and took away eight residents, including a pregnant woman, who came to visit her sick mother in the community. This is not the first time bandits would attack our community,” he said.

This was even as other members of the community called on the state government to come to their rescue.

The State government was yet to comment on the incident, but the State Police Spokesman, DSP Mohammed Jalige, said he would find out the details and get back to Daily Sun, but was yet to do so at the time of filing the report.