Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The Zamfara state police command has confirmed the abduction of the District Head of Gayari in Gummi local government area, Alhaji Hassan Mohammed and his son by gunmen suspected to be bandits on Friday.

While confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Mohammed Shehu said on January 31, 2020 at about 0100hours, unidentified armed men went to Gayari village in Gummi LGA and kidnapped the district head and his son to unknown destination.

The police spokesman however assured that a tactical team attached to Operation Puff Adder in collaboration with the military and some repentant bandits are intensifying efforts to rescue the victims and also arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

Shehu however refuted insinuations that that a police outstation was attacked and a policeman killed in the attack.

An eye witness, Mohammad Sani said gunmen carrying AK 47 rifles stormed the village at night and began to shoot at all directions which caused panic and made it impossible for the people to come to the rescue of the district head and his son.