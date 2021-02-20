From John Adams, Minna

The senator representing Niger East senatorial district in Niger state, Alhaji Sani Musa, has given the assurance that the banditry activities in some parts of the state will not hinder the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) membership card revalidation and registration exercise in the state.

He said adequate arrangements had been made to ensure that all affected communities in his constituency were not left out of the exercise.

He gave this assurance at Ungwan Galadima ward, polling unit 001 in Paiko, the headquarters of Paikoro Local Government Area of the state after revalidating his membership of the party.

While expressing worries over the challenging security situation in the state, he said the government would not leave any stone unturned to stop the wanton destruction of lives and property.

He commended Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, who is also the chairman of the APC National Registration and Revalidation Membership Committee, for a job well done by making the exercise a huge success.