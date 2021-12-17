From John Adams, Minna

The abductors of over 55 people from Zagzaga community in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State have agreed to collect N5 million ransom for the release of 55 people abducted from the community barely a month ago.

The bandits had, a week ago, rejected the N5 million offered them by the community for the release of their loved ones, insisting that the community must pay N1 million for each of their victims.

The armed bandits struck in a midnight raid, on Monday, November 22, 2021, and abducted well over 55 people from the community, including nursing mothers and their children, while two people were also killed in that night invasion.

Rejecting the N5 million earlier, the bandits were said to have told the villagers that they had farmed enough this year to be able to pay the ransom.

However, a source close to Zagzaga community told Daily Sun, on phone Wednesday, that the community has been able to contribute some amount of money, but unable to raise the N5 million and, therefore, appealing to the government and political appointees from the area to assist the community.

“Since our people were abducted, the community has been trying to contribute some money, but we cannot raise this N5 million because we cannot even go to our farm to harvest our produce.

“Many people have left the community and are staying in towns and villages with their relations. Nobody goes to the farm any longer, not to talk of harvesting farm produce to sell, to be able to raise this money,” a youth in the community told Daily Sun.

Although the state government has vowed never to negotiate ransom with armed bandits any longer, the community said no amount would be too small to assist them secure the release of their loved ones.

“Even though we heard that the government said it will not negotiate or pay any ransom to bandits, we are appealing to all well to do individuals in the state, especially our political leaders, to come to our aids, no matter how small.”

Our source said since there was no effort from anywhere towards securing the release of their people, the community said they had no choice but to look for the money and pay the ransom and have their loved ones released,” he submitted.

