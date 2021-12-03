From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Bandits on Friday night ambushed Unguwan Gimbiya community on the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis, killing two persons and abducting unspecified number of residents in the area.

A source said, “it was like the bandits were hiding somewhere in the community and in the night, they started shooting sporadically in the direction of their targets.

“Two persons were killed in the community and many others were abducted”.

Another source who pleaded anonymity, said: ” the bandits struck on Friday evening, invaded Ungwan Gimbiya Community of Sabo Tasha area of Chikun local govt area of Kaduna state and abducted many people and killed two.”

“A total number of 13 families were visited by the bandits. The attack lasted for about 2 hours with heavy gunshots.”

Meanwhile, residents have started fleeing the community to places considered safer, even as security agents have intensified patroll and vigilance in the neighbouring areas.

However, as at the time of filing this report, no official statement from relevant authorities on the incident.

