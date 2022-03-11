From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, had described notorious bandits terrorising the people of Kebbi and Sokoto states and the entire Northwest of Nigeria as devil incarnate who require united forces to be defeated.

Tambuwal stated this during his condolence visit to Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, over the killing of some vigilante members and military personnel by bandits at Kanya town in Dankowasagu Local Government Area of the state.

Tambuwal said: “We are here, in Birnin Kebbi, on behalf of the people and government of Sokoto State, to condole with ourselves because we see ourselves as part of Kebbi state. Sokoto and Kebbi are the same. But we are here to commensurate with the direct families affected by the bandits attack where many lives were lost.

“And one of the incidents involved His Excellency, the Deputy Governor of Kebbi state. His efforts, that of the governor and other stakeholders in the state are encouraging towards the establishment of peace in the state.

“We commensurate with you and pray that the souls of the departing heroes and those who have lost their lives will rest in peace. And I pray that Almighty Allah will give the relatives of those who lost their beloved ones the fortitude to bear the losses.”

Tambuwal, who described the perpetrators of the attacks as agents of the devil, said all stakeholders, irrespective of their religious, tribal and political affiliations, must unite to defeat them.

The governor donated N30 million to the victims of the bandits attack and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant them Alijanah Firdausi and fortitude for their families to bear the losses.

In his reaction, Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, commended Tambuwal for the visit and described the incident as a national and global challenge.

He said: “An attack on one is an attack on all. Regrettably, this is not the first time this would happen, and you are very prompt in coming home to show solidarity, to encourage us.

“I must commiserate with you as well, and pray to Allah to accept all the prayers for those who lost their lives. May Allah continue to bless you,” he said.

Bagudu observed that security challenges were highly frustrating but required maximum cooperation, advising that people must avoid coining issues of security into politics, religion or ethnicity.

“Issue of security is a pure criminality where civilised people need to unite and cooperate with one another and, by God’s grace, we shall defeat them.”

The governor observed that security challenges still remained a global issue and stressed that all West African countries face one security challenge or the other, which required synergy to effectively tackle the menace.